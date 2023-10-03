It became known why Modric remains on the Real Madrid bench

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti answered the question of many people about why long-time team leader Luka Modric was on the bench in the team’s last two matches.

In particular, the Croatian playmaker did not appear in the starting lineup in the match against Las Palmas and Girona.

The coach emphasized that Modric has no disagreements with the club and that his health is also good.

“This is just a tactical decision and Modric can return to the starting line-up in the next match. This is a tactical approach, where different players can have their own role and time on the field,” explained the experienced coach.

Interestingly, Modric remained in the Real Madrid reserves for two matches in a row for the first time in the last 11 years. We are talking about games when he had no damage.

Modric has been playing for Real Madrid since 2012. He moved to Spain from Tottenham. In total, he played in 495 Los Blancos matches, scoring 37 goals and making 77 assists.