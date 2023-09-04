RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 10:01
It became known which clubs besides Getafe were interested in Greenwood Photo: https://www.instagram.com/getafecf/

Mason Greenwood moved to Getafe in the summer transfer window. However, according to The Athletic, several other clubs were interested in the English player.

There was a meeting with representatives of Saudi Arabia where Greenwood's potential transfer from Manchester United was discussed. However, this option was washed away rather quickly. according to the Saudis, the transfer of the 21-year-old player will have a bad effect on the image of Saudi Arabia. On the contrary, they want to win the hearts and eyes of fans towards their football.

On the final day of the transfer window, talk of Greenwood picked up again. Lazio became one of the options for continuing the Englishman's career. The Italian team will play in the group stage of the Champions League in the 2023-2024 season, and the rumors surrounding this transfer were considerable. Lazio and United exchanged documents regarding the transfer of the player, but the deal could not be completed due to the closing of the transfer window in Italy, and then Getafe stepped in, who managed to take the player on loan for one season. As it became known, the Spanish team will not pay a commission, the lease is for one season, and the salary is one million euros. Manchester United have announced that Greenwood will no longer play for their team.

It will be recalled that Greenwood was cleared of all charges. The Crown Prosecution Service has no further questions for the player regarding the alleged attempted rape and assault causing bodily harm. All of these charges were dismissed on February 2, 2023.

