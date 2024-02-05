It became known where the opening match and the final of the World Cup-2026 will be held

FIFA has officially announced the venues for the opening and closing matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The opening match on June 11, 2026, will take place at the iconic Azteca Stadium in the capital of Mexico, Mexico City. Azteca Stadium holds historical significance as it hosted both the opening match and the final of the 1986 World Cup, which took place in Mexico.

📍 Mexico City

🏟️ Estadio Azteca

🗓️ 11 June 2026



🇲🇽 The #FIFAWorldCup 26 opening match is coming to Mexico! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 4, 2024

Surprisingly, the chosen city for hosting the final is New Jersey. The game will be held at the MetLife Stadium, the home arena for NFL teams New York Jets and New York Giants.

🇺🇸 The #FIFAWorldCup 26 final is headed to New York New Jersey!#WeAre26 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 4, 2024

As a reminder, the 2026 World Cup will make history as the first to be hosted by three countries simultaneously: Mexico (Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey), Canada (Toronto and Vancouver), and the United States (New Jersey, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Miami).