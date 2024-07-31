It became known in what format UEFA will hold the draw for the Champions League 2024/25

The 2024/25 Champions League will undoubtedly go down in history, as for the first time, the prestigious European club tournament will not feature the traditional group stage. Instead, 36 teams will compete in a single league, with each team playing 8 matches against 8 different opponents.

This change necessitates a new approach to the Champions League draw, as manually conducting it under the new format is impractical.

It was officially announced today that the league stage draw will be conducted by a computer. UEFA has commissioned a special program for this purpose. This program will also determine which matches teams will play at home and which will be away.

The Europa League and Conference League draws will follow the same principle.

According to the new format, the top 8 teams in the league will automatically advance to the Round of 16. Teams ranked from 9th to 24th will compete in an additional playoff round for a spot in the Round of 16.

Currently, 29 participants for the main stage are known, with the remaining 7 teams to be determined through qualification. The final playoff matches will be held on August 28, and the league stage draw is scheduled for August 29.