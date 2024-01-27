It became known for how much Chelsea is ready to sell Lukaku in the summer

London's Chelsea plans to try to sell forward Romelu Lukaku again in the summer. According to Calciomercato, the club has set a price of £38 million and is not considering loan options.

The source notes that AS Roma, where the 30-year-old Belgian currently plays, is not willing to meet such financial demands.

Recall that in the summer of 2021, Chelsea acquired Lukaku for £98 million from Inter Milan. However, the forward failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and was loaned first to Inter and then to Roma.

In the current season, Lukaku has scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 26 matches for Roma in all competitions.

It's worth noting that the Belgian's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2026, and the authoritative Transfermarkt portal values him at €35 million.