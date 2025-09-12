Israel Reyes Sparks Clásico Nacional Fire With Message to Chivas

América and Guadalajara will face off this Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in another edition of El Súper Clásico, per Infobae. The Week 8 Apertura 2025 showdown arrives with the two clubs in contrasting form.

Ahead of the match, América defender Israel Reyes fueled the rivalry with pointed remarks. “You can’t save a season by winning one game,” he said when asked about Chivas’ struggles. Reyes added that a club of América’s stature “aims to reach the Final and win it,” rather than defining success by beating their historic rival.

The storied rivalry, the most iconic in Mexican soccer, has shifted through the decades—from Chivas’ dominance in the 1960s, to parity in the 1990s, and América’s resurgence in recent years. This edition will also mark the return of fans to the stands, after the stadium was closed to the public during Matchday 7 due to local authority issues.

On the field, the teams’ realities couldn’t be more different. André Jardine’s América sit second in the table with 17 points, just behind Monterrey, and could move into first place with a win. Chivas, coached by Gabriel Milito, are 16th with only four points from a win and a draw, needing a result to spark a turnaround. With both pride and points at stake, Saturday’s Clásico promises intensity from start to finish.