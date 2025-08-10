Isco's recovery timeline revealed. Will Betis enter the transfer market for a replacement?

In yesterday's friendly match against Malaga, Isco sustained a serious injury that will sideline him for at least three months.

Details: The Spanish midfielder and Real Betis captain, Isco, suffered a fibula fracture during a challenge in yesterday's game against Malaga. Reports indicate that the fracture is non-displaced, which has somewhat eased the doctors' task. Nevertheless, the player will not return to the pitch for the next three months.

This significant loss will likely force Betis management to enter the transfer market in search of a replacement for their unavailable captain.

Last season, Isco played 33 matches across all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists, establishing himself as one of the team's leaders.

