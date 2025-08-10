RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Isco's recovery timeline revealed. Will Betis enter the transfer market for a replacement?

Isco's recovery timeline revealed. Will Betis enter the transfer market for a replacement?

The 33-year-old Spaniard has suffered a fibula fracture
Football news Today, 07:40
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Isco celebrates scoring a goal Fran Santiago/Getty Images

In yesterday's friendly match against Malaga, Isco sustained a serious injury that will sideline him for at least three months.

Details: The Spanish midfielder and Real Betis captain, Isco, suffered a fibula fracture during a challenge in yesterday's game against Malaga. Reports indicate that the fracture is non-displaced, which has somewhat eased the doctors' task. Nevertheless, the player will not return to the pitch for the next three months.

Worth noting: Wrexham vs Hull prediction and betting tips 12 Аugust 2025

This significant loss will likely force Betis management to enter the transfer market in search of a replacement for their unavailable captain.

Last season, Isco played 33 matches across all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists, establishing himself as one of the team's leaders.

See also: The intrigue is building! Benfica one step away from signing Antony

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores