Is there a green light for Toney to Arsenal? Brentford signs a highly prolific Brugge's forward

Brentford has reached an agreement with Brugge for the transfer of forward Igor Thiago. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee will exceed £30 million.

22-year-old Igor Thiago joined Brugge in June 2023 for less than €8 million. The Brazilian forward has scored 26 goals in 40 matches for the Belgian team across all competitions.

It is likely that the Brazilian will serve as a replacement for Brentford's top scorer, Ivan Toney, who is being pursued by several Premier League clubs. According to British media reports, Arsenal is the closest to signing the English striker, having already attempted to purchase him in January.

Brentford currently sits in 14th place in the Premier League, with 25 points from 23 matches played.