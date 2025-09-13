RU RU ES ES FR FR
Is a European transfer in the works? Mbekezeli Mbokazi attracts interest from European clubs

The player and Bafana Bafana head coach comment on the possible move of the South African to a European club.
Orlando Pirates centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi could soon be heading to Europe.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, Orlando Pirates’ central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has caught the eye of several European clubs, including teams from the English Premier League. The 20-year-old South African has showcased impressive performances and outstanding physical attributes, making him a promising candidate for a move to Europe, where defenders are expected to combine strength with positional awareness on the pitch.

Former Pirates defender and current Wolverhampton striker Marshall Munetsi praised Mbokazi for his strength, ability to read the game, and excellent coverage of space. In matches against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTH8 semi-final, Mbokazi registered the highest number of clearances among all players.

South Africa national team head coach Hugo Broos noted that Mbokazi is ready to compete in Europe and emphasized that Orlando Pirates deserve credit for nurturing such talented young players who are already performing at a high level in club football.

Reminder: Relebohile Mofokeng rejected an offer from a Russian league club.

