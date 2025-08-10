Intrigue surrounds Russell as Mercedes driver draws interest from rival teams
Aston Martin and Cadillac want to see the Briton behind the wheel of their car
Motorsport News Today, 15:10Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/MercedesAMGPCF1
Mercedes driver George Russell has found himself at the center of attention from two Formula 1 teams amid stalled negotiations over a contract extension with Mercedes.
According to GPBlog, the Briton's deal with the German squad expires at the end of the current season, and so far, both parties have yet to reach a new agreement. Sensing an opportunity, Aston Martin and Cadillac have expressed interest in the 27-year-old racer.
However, reports suggest that a team switch for Russell next year is unlikely. Expectations are that both he and his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, whose contract also runs out in 2025, will sign new deals and continue racing for Mercedes.
