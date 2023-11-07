Inter wants to sign Scalvini

RU RU NG NG
Inter may finalize the transfer of the young Atalanta defender, Giorgio Scalvini, in the upcoming summer transfer window. This information has been reported by Tuttosport.

The club's scouting department regards the player as the primary transfer target. The potential transfer fee for the talented central defender from Atalanta and the Italian national team could reach 40 million euros.

Previously, there was information that several teams from the English Premier League were also interested in Giorgio.

It's worth noting that the 20-year-old player is a product of Atalanta's youth system. He started being called up to the first team in the 2021/2022 season. Since then, he has played in 69 matches for Atalanta, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists to his teammates. Additionally, Scalvini has earned 7 caps for the Italian national team.

Giorgio's contract with Atalanta is valid until the summer of 2027, which means that any potential buyer will have to pay a significant sum for his services.

Previously, we reported that the player is also on Liverpool's radar.

