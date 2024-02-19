Inter vs Atletico. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 20th, Inter will grace the hallowed grounds of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in a riveting encounter against Atletico Madrid, marking the inauguration of the Champions League Round of 16. Dailysports has meticulously curated the latest updates on the match, including the anticipated line-ups of both squads.

In this ongoing season, Inter has adeptly sidestepped the specter of serious injuries befalling their pivotal football maestros. Tomorrow, the esteemed head coach, Simone Inzaghi, will be able to rely upon a lineup that approaches the zenith of tactical optimization.

Alas, the right full-back Juan Cuadrado shall be conspicuously absent, his tenure on the sidelines extending almost to the denouement of the entire season, rendering him ineligible for Champions League inclusion. The participation of central defender Francesco Acerbi, as well as central midfielder Davide Frattesi, hangs in the balance due to trivial muscular afflictions.

Conversely, Atletico finds itself ensnared in a slightly more dire web of injuries. In the forthcoming clash with Inter, the talents of winger Thomas Lemar, right-back Cesar Azpilicueta, and central defender Gabriel Paulista will undoubtedly remain withheld.

As for the preeminent marksman of Atletico, Alvaro Morata, who languishes on the sidelines nursing a knee injury, there exists a modicum of hope for his potential participation. However, the likelihood of his involvement in the match appears exceedingly scant.

Possible Inter line-up

Sommer – Darmian, Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dimarco – Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan – Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Possible Atletico line-up

Oblak – Llorente, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino – Barrios, De Paul, Koke – Griezmann, Depay

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.