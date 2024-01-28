Inter secured a narrow victory over Fiorentina in Serie A

The contender for the Serie A gold, Inter, visited Fiorentina for the 22nd round match of the Italian championship.

In the first half, the Violas dominated the game, having more ball possession and frequently attempting shots on the opponent's goal. Nevertheless, it was the Nerazzurri who went into halftime as the leaders. In the 14th minute, Lautaro Martinez disappointed the home team's goalkeeper, with an assist from Christian Eriksen.

In the second half, Fiorentina continued seeking opportunities against Jan Sommer's goal, while Inter efficiently defended, preventing the opponent from creating significant moments.

In the 75th minute, the Violas had an excellent chance to level the score: the referee awarded a penalty for the foul on the Inter goalkeeper. However, Nicolas Gonzalez did not convert the penalty, and Sommer calmly secured the ball after the Argentine's shot.

Simone Inzaghi's team collected 54 points, reclaiming the top spot in Serie A. Fiorentina sits in fifth place with 34 points.

Serie A, 22nd Round

Fiorentina - Inter - 0:1

Goals: Martinez, 14