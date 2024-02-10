RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Inter proved to be too strong. Roma lost for the first time under De Rossi

Inter proved to be too strong. Roma lost for the first time under De Rossi

Football news Today, 14:00
Oliver White
Inter proved to be too strong. Roma lost for the first time under De Rossi Photo: twitter.com/SerieA/ Author unknown

In the 24th round clash of the Italian Serie A, league leaders Inter faced off against the capital's Roma. Under De Rossi's guidance, the "Wolves" transformed their approach, striving to spend more time with the ball near their opponents' goal.

However, midway through the first half, the "Nerazzurri" opened the scoring through Acerbi. The hosts quickly equalized when Mancini scored from a free-kick, and just before halftime, they even took the lead. In the second half, the visitors came out strong and immediately got to work. First, Marcus Thuram leveled the score, and then, a few minutes later, Roma's winter signing Angeliño inadvertently put the ball into his own net. After that, Inter didn't give the hosts any chance and calmly saw out the match to victory, adding another goal in the dying minutes.

The "Nerazzurri" continue to confidently lead the standings after this match, while the "Wolves" risk falling behind Bologna in the current round.

Roma - Inter - 2:4

Goals: Mancini 28, El Shaarawy 44 - Acerbi 17, Thuram 49, Angeliño 56 (own goal), Bastoni 90+3.

