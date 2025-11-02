Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny on the radar of Ivory Coast national team coach Emerse Faé

The coach has confirmed he is in contact with Ange-Yoan Bonny and his entourage.

Emerse Faé wants to include Ange-Yoan Bonny in the Elephants' national team. The 20-year-old striker, recently transferred to Inter Milan, is now on the radar of Ivory Coast national team coach Emerse Faé.

While the young player stands out for his speed, power, and technique—qualities that make him a footballing gem—Emerse Faé has expressed his interest in Bonny, stating that he has been following him for a long time, even before his arrival at Inter.

The coach has confirmed he is in contact with the player and his representatives. He hopes to convince them to join the Ivory Coast national team.

« Discussions are underway with him and his entourage. We hope he will embrace the project we are proposing, » Faé stated.

This action by the Ivorian coach demonstrates Côte d’Ivoire’s commitment to integrating young talent into its squad. Indeed, Côte d’Ivoire is preparing to defend its title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while also aiming for qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The integration of new talent clearly proves that the Ivorian national team hopes to strengthen its roster and remain competitive on the international stage.