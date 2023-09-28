Inter Miami lost in the US Cup final without Messi

Inter Miami were defeated by the Houston Dynamo in last night's US Cup final.

The meeting ended in the defeat of the team from Florida with a score of 1:2. The match took place at the PNK Stadium arena (Fort Lauderdale).

In the 24th minute, Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsay opened the scoring, after which he doubled his team's lead in the first half.

The only goal for Inter Miami was scored in the 90+1st minute by striker Josef Martinez.

Interestingly, the Argentine captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, did not play in this match. He missed the meeting due to a muscle injury. This is the third match in a row that the footballer has missed due to health problems.

Without Messi, Inter Miami has not won for three games in a row. Recently, Miami players lost to Atlanta with a score of 2:5 and a draw with Orlando City with a score of 1:1.

In the current MLS season, Inter Miami is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 32 points. The leader of the standings is “Cincinnati”, which has 62 points.

In the next match, Inter Miami will meet with New York City and the meeting will take place on October 1.