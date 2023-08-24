RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi

Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi

Football news Today, 03:00
Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

Inter Miami, along with Lionel Messi, continue to churn out victories in the US.

This time, the Argentine team won the semifinal match of the US Open Cup against Cincinnati.

The meeting was held at the stadium "TQL" and in regular time ended with a score of 2:2. In extra time, the teams also exchanged goals and it came to a penalty shootout. In the football lottery, the players of Inter Miami were stronger - 5:4.

As part of the victors, Leonardo Campana scored a double, and Josef Martinez scored another goal. Lionel Messi scored two assists.

Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez and Yuya Kubo scored goals for Cincinnati.

Interestingly, during the match, “Inter Miami” lost with a score of 1:2, but the team was able to level the score in the seventh added minute to normal time.

In the final of the Inter Miami tournament, the winner of the Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake pair will be waiting.

Recall that last week the team became the owner of the League Cup, defeating “Nashville” in a penalty shootout with a score of 10:9.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF US Open Cup
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi Football news Today, 01:50 Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:36 Torino bought experienced Inter defender Football news Today, 01:17 Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 00:50 Nottingham Forest announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Today, 00:00 Eintracht Frankfurt told PSG the price of striker Colo-Mouani Football news Yesterday, 17:11 Braga and Galatasaray wins: Champions League qualification results Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona will buy Cancelo from Manchester City, but on one condition Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Karim Benzema unhappy with head coach Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Controversial Manchester United striker Greenwood could change national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023