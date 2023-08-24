Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi

Inter Miami, along with Lionel Messi, continue to churn out victories in the US.

This time, the Argentine team won the semifinal match of the US Open Cup against Cincinnati.

The meeting was held at the stadium "TQL" and in regular time ended with a score of 2:2. In extra time, the teams also exchanged goals and it came to a penalty shootout. In the football lottery, the players of Inter Miami were stronger - 5:4.

As part of the victors, Leonardo Campana scored a double, and Josef Martinez scored another goal. Lionel Messi scored two assists.

Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez and Yuya Kubo scored goals for Cincinnati.

Interestingly, during the match, “Inter Miami” lost with a score of 1:2, but the team was able to level the score in the seventh added minute to normal time.

In the final of the Inter Miami tournament, the winner of the Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake pair will be waiting.

Recall that last week the team became the owner of the League Cup, defeating “Nashville” in a penalty shootout with a score of 10:9.