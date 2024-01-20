RU RU NG NG KE KE
Inter Miami draws the first match of 2024. All ex-Barcelona players were on the field

Football news Today, 02:31
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Inter Miami continues its preparation for the upcoming season, and tonight they faced their first match in the current year. Their opponent was the national team of El Salvador, and they traveled to face them.

The match proved to be quite intriguing, yet supporters were deprived of witnessing any goals as both teams settled for a goalless draw.

Friendly Matches
El Salvador vs. Inter Miami 0:0

Former Barcelona players, who reunited in the American club, all featured in the starting lineup. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba played the first half but were substituted for their counterparts during the break.

On Tuesday, Messi's team will engage in another friendly match, this time against compatriots from FC Dallas. Following this, they will embark on a journey to Saudi Arabia, where they will face Neymar Al-Hilal's team, as well as Al-Nassr with Ronaldo.

Before the commencement of the season, which opens with Inter Miami facing Real Salt Lake on February 22, David Beckham's team will also visit Hong Kong and Japan, concluding their season preparation with a match at their home arena.

