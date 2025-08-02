RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter Miami Aims for Second Straight Win as They Host Necaxa in Leagues Cup

Football news Today, 00:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Inter Miami CF will look to build on its Leagues Cup 2025 momentum when it hosts Liga MX side Necaxa on Saturday, August 2, at Chase Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The club enters the matchup following a dramatic 2-1 win over Atlas FC, where Telasco Segovia opened the scoring and Marcelo Weigandt netted a stoppage-time winner—both goals assisted by captain Lionel Messi.

The opener also marked a pair of milestones: World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul made his club debut, while Benjamin Cremaschi became the first Inter Miami Academy product to reach 100 first-team appearances.

Messi leads Inter Miami with 24 goals in 29 matches across all competitions in 2025. Luis Suárez has contributed a team-best 13 assists in 31 appearances.

Leagues Cup 2025 features 36 teams — 18 each from MLS and Liga MX — split across regions and tiers in Phase One. Inter Miami, champions of the tournament’s 2023 inaugural edition, currently sits sixth in the MLS-specific standings. Only the top four teams per league advance to the Knockout Rounds, where three coveted spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup are up for grabs.

