Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United

Milan's Inter has entered the race for Bayern Munich defender and French national team player Benjamin Pavard, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Representatives from Inter plan to initiate negotiations for the player's purchase in the near future. It was previously reported that Manchester United could buy Pavard, but the transfer has not taken place yet. Arsenal is also interested in the Frenchman as they seek a replacement for injured defender Aurelien Tchouaméni.

The 27-year-old Pavard has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019. He joined the Munich club from Stuttgart, with the transfer fee being 35 million euros. He has played a total of 162 matches for the Munich club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. Pavard has won several titles with Bayern Munich, including four Bundesliga championships in the 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 seasons, one DFB-Pokal in the 2019/2020 season, two DFL-Supercups in 2020 and 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/2020 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pavard has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played a total of 49 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He was a key part of the French team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.