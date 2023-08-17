RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United

Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United

Football news Today, 12:57
Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United Photo: Instagram of Benjamin Pavard / Author unknown

Milan's Inter has entered the race for Bayern Munich defender and French national team player Benjamin Pavard, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Representatives from Inter plan to initiate negotiations for the player's purchase in the near future. It was previously reported that Manchester United could buy Pavard, but the transfer has not taken place yet. Arsenal is also interested in the Frenchman as they seek a replacement for injured defender Aurelien Tchouaméni.

The 27-year-old Pavard has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019. He joined the Munich club from Stuttgart, with the transfer fee being 35 million euros. He has played a total of 162 matches for the Munich club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. Pavard has won several titles with Bayern Munich, including four Bundesliga championships in the 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 seasons, one DFB-Pokal in the 2019/2020 season, two DFL-Supercups in 2020 and 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/2020 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pavard has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played a total of 49 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He was a key part of the French team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Inter Arsenal Manchester United Premier League England Serie A Italy Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:57 Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United Football news Today, 12:53 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:45 Ousmane Dembele took Neymar's number to PSG Football news Today, 12:41 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Today, 06:43 PSG sign two new strikers Football news Today, 05:49 Named contenders for the title of best player in the Premier League Football news Today, 05:07 Guardiola speaks out after winning UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 04:49 Girl of the day: Alessia Russo - probably the cutest player of the Women's World Cup Football news Today, 04:27 25 rooms and more: it became known how Neymar was met in an Arab club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023