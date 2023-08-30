Inter bought top defender

The press office of AC Milan has announced on their official website the transfer of French defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.

The Italian club paid €30 million for the player, and this sum could increase by an additional €2 million through bonuses. The Frenchman has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Pavard, 27 years old, played for Bayern Munich since 2019. He joined the Munich club from Stuttgart for a transfer fee of €35 million. Throughout his time at Bayern Munich, he participated in 163 matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. While at Bayern, Pavard won the German Bundesliga title four times in the seasons 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. He also won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) once in the 2019/2020 season, and twice the DFL-Supercup in 2020 and 2022. Moreover, he became a UEFA Champions League winner in the 2019/2020 season and won the UEFA Super Cup in 2020. He was part of the winning team of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. Prior to Bayern, he played for Lille and Stuttgart.

Pavard has represented the French national team since 2017. He has played in 49 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He was a member of the French squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.