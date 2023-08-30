RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter bought top defender

Inter bought top defender

Football news Today, 16:34
Inter bought top defender Photo: Inter website/Author unknown

The press office of AC Milan has announced on their official website the transfer of French defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.

The Italian club paid €30 million for the player, and this sum could increase by an additional €2 million through bonuses. The Frenchman has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Pavard, 27 years old, played for Bayern Munich since 2019. He joined the Munich club from Stuttgart for a transfer fee of €35 million. Throughout his time at Bayern Munich, he participated in 163 matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. While at Bayern, Pavard won the German Bundesliga title four times in the seasons 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. He also won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) once in the 2019/2020 season, and twice the DFL-Supercup in 2020 and 2022. Moreover, he became a UEFA Champions League winner in the 2019/2020 season and won the UEFA Super Cup in 2020. He was part of the winning team of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. Prior to Bayern, he played for Lille and Stuttgart.

Pavard has represented the French national team since 2017. He has played in 49 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He was a member of the French squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Inter Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news Today, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Today, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news 28 aug 2023, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news 28 aug 2023, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news 28 aug 2023, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news Today, 17:02 PSV, Copenhagen and Antwerp qualified for the Champions League Football news Today, 16:51 Chelsea narrowly beat a 4th division club in the League Cup Football news Today, 16:34 Inter bought top defender Football news Today, 15:30 Talented Chelsea striker close to joining Nottingham Forest Football news Today, 14:50 Ajax bought Georgian striker for 16 million euros Football news Today, 14:20 Real Madrid close to transferring 16-year-old Ukrainian talent Football news Today, 13:50 Manchester United have changed the strategy for the transfer of the Moroccan star Football news Today, 13:25 Barcelona hopes to complete transfer of star Portuguese striker Football news Today, 13:14 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch?
Sport Predictions
Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023