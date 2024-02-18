Inter – Atletico Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Tuesday, February 20th, the matches of the round of 16 of the premier European club tournament, the Champions League, will continue. On this day, there will be two matches, one of which will feature last year's finalist Inter against Atletico Madrid.

Inter – Atletico Madrid: what to know about the match?

Inter found themselves in a rather challenging group, where their main opponent was another Spanish club, Real Sociedad. The other two participants in the group, namely Benfica and RB Salzburg, proved to be relatively straightforward for the reigning Serie A champions, enabling them to secure the second spot, conceding the top position to Real Madrid only on goal difference.

Atletico Madrid was considered the favorite in their group, which also included Lazio, Feyenoord, and Celtic. Despite drawing against Lazio in the first match and against Celtic in the third, these results did not prevent the team from accumulating fourteen points and finishing atop their group.

The head-to-head statistics between these teams amount to just two matches. They first met in the UEFA Super Cup, where, having won the Champions League, the Italians lost to Atletico Madrid 2-0. Subsequently, there was another match in the International Champions Cup, where the "Nerazzurri" settled the score with the Spaniards, winning 1-0.

Inter – Atletico Madrid: when and where the match will take place

The first leg between Inter and Atletico Madrid will be held at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, better known as the San Siro. The referee will kick off proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

Inter – Atletico Madrid: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

Algeria - beIN

Angola - SuperSport

Anguilla - Flow Sports

Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports

Bahamas - Flow Sports

Barbados - Flow Sports

Belize - ESPN Norte

Botswana - SuperSport

British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

Cayman Islands - Flow Sports

China - CCTV, iQIYI

Dominica - Flow Sports

Gambia - SuperSport

Ghana - SuperSport

Grenada - Flow Sports

Hong Kong - beIN

India - Sony

Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore

Israel - The Sports Channel

Jamaica - Flow Sports

Japan - WOWOW

Lesotho - SuperSport

Liberia - SuperSport

Madagascar - SuperSport

Malawi - SuperSport

Mauritius - SuperSport

Namibia - SuperSport

Palestine - beIN

Panama - Flow Sports

Rwanda - SuperSport

Saint Lucia - Flow Sports

Sierra Leone - SuperSport

Singapore - beIN

South Sudan - beIN

Sudan - SuperSport

Tanzania - SuperSport

Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports

Zambia - SuperSport

Zimbabwe - SuperSport