Inter – Atletico Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
On Tuesday, February 20th, the matches of the round of 16 of the premier European club tournament, the Champions League, will continue. On this day, there will be two matches, one of which will feature last year's finalist Inter against Atletico Madrid.
Inter – Atletico Madrid: what to know about the match?
Inter found themselves in a rather challenging group, where their main opponent was another Spanish club, Real Sociedad. The other two participants in the group, namely Benfica and RB Salzburg, proved to be relatively straightforward for the reigning Serie A champions, enabling them to secure the second spot, conceding the top position to Real Madrid only on goal difference.
Atletico Madrid was considered the favorite in their group, which also included Lazio, Feyenoord, and Celtic. Despite drawing against Lazio in the first match and against Celtic in the third, these results did not prevent the team from accumulating fourteen points and finishing atop their group.
The head-to-head statistics between these teams amount to just two matches. They first met in the UEFA Super Cup, where, having won the Champions League, the Italians lost to Atletico Madrid 2-0. Subsequently, there was another match in the International Champions Cup, where the "Nerazzurri" settled the score with the Spaniards, winning 1-0.
Inter – Atletico Madrid: when and where the match will take place
The first leg between Inter and Atletico Madrid will be held at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, better known as the San Siro. The referee will kick off proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 12:00
- New York 15:00
- Panama 15:00
- Toronto 15:00
- Port of Spain 16:00
- London 20:00
- Yaoundé 21:00
- Abuja 21:00
- Cape Town 22:00
Inter – Atletico Madrid: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- New Zealand - beIN
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
- United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
- United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Flow Sports
- Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
- Bahamas - Flow Sports
- Barbados - Flow Sports
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
- Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
- China - CCTV, iQIYI
- Dominica - Flow Sports
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Flow Sports
- Hong Kong - beIN
- India - Sony
- Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
- Israel - The Sports Channel
- Jamaica - Flow Sports
- Japan - WOWOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN
- Panama - Flow Sports
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN
- South Sudan - beIN
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport