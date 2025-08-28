Iniesta to Broadcast Matches Abroad For Deportivo LSM, Owned By Suárez and Messi

According to FútbolUy, Andrés Iniesta has acquired the broadcasting rights for Deportivo LSM, the club owned by Luis Suárez with Lionel Messi as a partner, for audiences outside Uruguay. The agreement was arranged directly with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF).

Álvaro Khalek, president of the Executive Board of Divisional D, told 100% deporte on Radio Sport 890: “We understand they can broadcast whichever match they want from the division. I think they will televise the most attractive games.” Matches will be available domestically via AUF TV, while NSN, a company co-founded by Iniesta, will handle international broadcasts.

The 2025 season of Divisional D, Uruguay’s fourth-tier league, kicks off this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Parque Palermo with Academia facing Deportivo LSM. Fourteen clubs will compete in a single round-robin format. The champion earns direct promotion, while the second to fifth place teams enter playoffs. Two teams will be relegated, missing competition in 2026, and may return under the same conditions in 2027 if they choose.