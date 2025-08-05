Indian Super League club suspends player salaries amid uncertainty over the league's future

A legal dispute between the Indian Super League and the national football federation has thrown clubs into uncertainty, forcing them to take drastic measures.

Details: Bengaluru FC issued a statement announcing that it had suspended salary payments to players and first-team staff, citing the uncertainty surrounding the league as the main reason behind the decision.

Quote: “Running and sustaining a professional football club in India has always been extremely difficult. We have given it everything, season after season. However, the lack of clarity about the league's future leaves us with no choice but to take this step,” reads the statement, as quoted by Reuters.

Reminder: The Super League was suspended after contract renewal talks between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), controlled by Reliance, reached an impasse.

The parties were discussing the extension of an agreement signed in 2010. However, the process stalled after the Supreme Court of India prohibited the AIFF from signing a new deal with FSDL until it issues a ruling on a separate case concerning the implementation of a new federation constitution.