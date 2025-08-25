Independiente to Expel Violent Supporters Involved in Brawl Against U de Chile

According to reports from the Argentine press, Independiente de Avellaneda confirmed it will immediately expel the club members who took part in the violent brawl at the Libertadores de América stadium during the Copa Sudamericana match against Universidad de Chile. The incident in the stands left more than one hundred people detained and nineteen injured, with two in critical condition.

Authorities disclosed that twenty-five individuals have already been identified as participants in the violence, while investigations continue. The club issued a statement asserting: “They will be expelled as members immediately, and we will request a lifetime stadium ban to ensure they never return to a football ground.”

The scenes of violence sparked international reactions. Chilean president Gabriel Boric described the episode as an “unacceptable lynching of Chileans,” while Conmebol is currently assessing disciplinary sanctions expected to be severe for both clubs.

Security for the match was under Independiente’s responsibility, which has fueled criticism of the club’s leadership. Despite this, the institution from Avellaneda insists it will cooperate fully with authorities to guarantee that all those involved face the corresponding consequences.