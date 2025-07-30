Independiente Rivadavia Advances to Copa Argentina Quarterfinals with Last-Gasp Win over Central Córdoba

Independiente Rivadavia secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Central Córdoba of Rosario to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa Argentina. The match, played at the scenic Estadio Juan Gilberto Funes in San Luis, saw the Mendoza-based side clinch the win in stoppage time thanks to a goal by Mauricio Cardillo, as reported by Infobae. Credit, however, goes to Alex Arce, whose brilliant play led to the decisive strike.

The Primera C underdogs stunned the crowd with a first-half free kick goal from Facundo Marín—his third of the tournament—after a poor positioning decision by goalkeeper Ezequiel Centurión. But just before halftime, a pinpoint cross from Sebastián Villa found Iván Villalba, who headed home the equalizer for Independiente Rivadavia.

The second half was tense and physical, with Central Córdoba relying on tactical fouls to slow down Villa and company. Still, the turning point came in added time, when Marín was sent off for stopping a dangerous counterattack. Moments later, Cardillo sealed the result, sending “La Lepra” through to the last eight, where they will face the winner of Saturday’s match between San Lorenzo and Tigre.

