Independiente Nears Deal for Abaldo After Tumultuous Exit from Gimnasia

Independiente Nears Deal for Abaldo After Tumultuous Exit from Gimnasia

Football news Today, 16:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Independiente is making a final push in the transfer market as they seek to sign Matías Abaldo from Defensor Sporting. As reported by TyC Sports, negotiations are in advanced stages, with the Uruguayan winger seen as the final piece requested by manager Julio Vaccari ahead of the transfer deadline.

Abaldo, 21, returned to Defensor in February after an abrupt and emotional departure from Gimnasia. He had been released indefinitely during preseason after leaving the team’s camp and reappearing at his grandmother’s home. His agent, Flavio Lasalvia, later disclosed the player was undergoing psychiatric treatment and sharply criticized Gimnasia’s handling of the situation in an interview with La Redonda.

Despite having exercised a purchase option for 50% of his rights, Gimnasia ultimately agreed to retain only 33%, allowing Abaldo to rejoin his former club. So far in 2025, he has registered three goals and five assists in 18 matches for Defensor Sporting.

The former U20 World Cup champion with Uruguay is seen as a low-cost but high-potential signing for Independiente, which has already brought in six players this window: Mazzantti, Godoy, Pussetto, Valenzuela, Lavagnino, and Zabala. If finalized, the deal could mark a fresh start for a young player whose path has been anything but ordinary.

