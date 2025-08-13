Independiente Face Universidad de Chile in Sudamericana Round of 16 First Leg

Independiente visit Universidad de Chile on Wednesday at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, according to the competition’s official schedule.

Julio Vaccari’s side arrive in Santiago amid domestic struggles, with just two points from four Clausura matches in Argentina and a recent Copa Argentina elimination against Belgrano. However, a goalless draw against River Plate offered signs of improvement. In continental play, Independiente topped Group A unbeaten, averaging 2.67 goals per match against Guaraní, Boston River, and Nacional Potosí.

Universidad de Chile, led by Gustavo Álvarez, are in good form. Second in Chile’s Primera División, they advanced past Guaraní in the Sudamericana playoffs with a 6-2 aggregate after finishing third in their Copa Libertadores group behind Estudiantes and Botafogo. Charles Aránguiz will lead the midfield, with Lucas Assadi and Lucas Di Yorio spearheading the attack.

The return leg is scheduled for Aug. 20 in Avellaneda. The winner will face either Alianza Lima or Universidad Católica of Ecuador in the quarterfinals.