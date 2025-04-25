Independiente Eyes Top Spot in Key Clash With Riestra as Injured Duo Near Return

Independiente are set for a pivotal stretch in the Apertura tournament as they prepare to host Deportivo Riestra this Sunday, April 27, at 9:15 p.m. at the Estadio Libertadores de América - Ricardo Enrique Bochini. According to Clarín, with playoff qualification already secured, Julio Vaccari’s side is now aiming to finish atop Group A to secure home advantage in the knockout stages.

El Rojo sit one point behind Rosario Central with a game in hand, after their match against Atlético Tucumán was postponed due to rain. Their demanding schedule includes facing Riestra, completing the postponed fixture midweek, and closing the regular phase with a visit to Rosario.

The Riestra encounter is critical for momentum and positioning. Vaccari may have a boost in personnel, with Franco Paredes and Santiago Montiel close to returning. Paredes is recovering from a groin strain, while Montiel has shaken off a pubic injury that sidelined him for several games.

Following a tough 2-1 loss to Guaraní in the Copa Sudamericana, Independiente are focused on bouncing back in the league and positioning themselves strongly ahead of the playoffs.