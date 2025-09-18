Independiente Cleared to Reopen All Stands for San Lorenzo Match

Independiente has been authorized to reopen every section of its Libertadores de América-Ricardo Bochini stadium for Sunday’s clash with San Lorenzo, after restrictions on the Pavoni Alta and Baja stands were lifted. The ban had been imposed following violent incidents during the Copa Sudamericana.

The decision comes at a turbulent moment for the club, days after Julio Vaccari’s departure as coach. The Buenos Aires provincial government confirmed the move after inspections showed that damaged facilities had been repaired, security operations strengthened, and cooperation ensured with both police and the Argentine FA. For the fans, it means a full house in Avellaneda ahead of the looming clásico against Racing in the next round.

Still, restrictions remain in place regarding the use of musical instruments, large banners and flags, which will only be allowed in smaller formats within the Erico and Bochini stands. The club also reminded supporters who had secured their Pavoni Baja passes during the U de Chile match that their access is guaranteed through the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Independiente suffered yet another sanction from Conmebol. The Disciplinary Committee fined the club 20,000 dollars for delaying the restart of the first leg against Universidad de Chile, while former coach Vaccari was personally hit with a 15,000 dollar penalty. Both amounts will be deducted from television or sponsorship revenue.

Added to the 250,000 dollars in fines and the multiple match suspensions already imposed after the chaos in Avellaneda, the new punishment prolongs a difficult chapter for the club. Still, the lifting of the stadium ban offers a reprieve, as Independiente will finally have the full backing of its supporters for a key match in the local tournament.