Incredible stat. Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open for more than 2,000 days
Today's victory by Jannik Sinner over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 halted the incredible streak of the Serbian tennis player at this tournament.
Djokovic had not suffered a defeat at the Australian Open for 2195 days. His previous loss occurred in 2018, a defeat by the hands of Korean player Chung Hyeon in the fourth round.
Following that setback, Djokovic went on to claim the Australian Open title in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023. In 2022, he skipped the tournament due to vaccination rules violation.
Interestingly, Sinner has now emerged victorious in 3 out of the last 4 matches against Djokovic.
In the final, Sinner will face the winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.
