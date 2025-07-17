Incredible! Snoop Dogg to become co-owner of Swansea football club

The musician has decided to embark on a new chapter in his life.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, American rapper Snoop Dogg will join the group of co-owners of Welsh club Swansea, alongside Luka Modric, Brett Cravatt, and Jason Cohen.

It is reported that the artist's massive popularity and 190 million followers across social media will boost the club's global recognition and strengthen its media presence.

Last season, the team finished 11th in the Championship, and the new shake-up in the management structure signals serious ambitions for the near future.

🚨🦢 Understand Swansea City are set to announce their latest coup with Snoop Dogg joining the ownership group.



With global social media following over 190MM, Dogg will add worldwide recognition.



This is the club's second major investor announced since April when Luka Modric… pic.twitter.com/wYx5ylVrIR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2025

