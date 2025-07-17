Incredible! Snoop Dogg to become co-owner of Swansea football club
The Welsh club gains a major backer
Football news Yesterday, 12:00Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
The musician has decided to embark on a new chapter in his life.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, American rapper Snoop Dogg will join the group of co-owners of Welsh club Swansea, alongside Luka Modric, Brett Cravatt, and Jason Cohen.
It is reported that the artist's massive popularity and 190 million followers across social media will boost the club's global recognition and strengthen its media presence.
Last season, the team finished 11th in the Championship, and the new shake-up in the management structure signals serious ambitions for the near future.
Reminder: Swansea confirmed Modric's arrival at the club and revealed his role
