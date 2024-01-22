Incredible result. Allegri won his anniversary match in Serie A
Football news Today, 08:58
Getty Images
Yesterday's victory over Lecce (3:0) in the 21st round of Serie A held special significance for Juventus's head coach, Massimiliano Allegri.
The 56-year-old coach achieved his 300th victory in the Italian championship as a coach, having accomplished this feat at the helm of three different clubs: Juventus, Milan, and Cagliari.
In Serie A history, only two coaches have secured more victories: Giovanni Trapattoni with 352 and Nereo Rocco with 302.
Allegri's current contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2025. In the ongoing Serie A season, the Turin-based club occupies the top spot with 52 points, but Inter, trailing by just 1 point, has a game in hand.
