In the third round of the Danish Superliga, SønderjyskE hosted Nordsjælland and managed to edge out their opponents with a 3-2 victory. The best player of this showdown was rewarded with a truly unconventional prize.

Details: Maksym Sulya became the hero of the match against Nordsjælland and for his efforts received 55 kilograms of new potatoes. The prize was brought directly to the stadium in a wheelbarrow.

Previously, it was reported that Brune's central midfielder, Alek Krüger, who was named the MVP of that encounter, was gifted a live sheep. The club’s sponsor is the agricultural company Steinsland & Co, which is known for giving players such unusual rewards.

Additionally, after a defeat to Bodø/Glimt in the opening round, Brune’s goalkeeper received 4 trays of eggs as a consolation gift.

Reminder: Florian Wirtz was named player of the match and received one million Japanese yen for his performance. That amounts to roughly €5,848.