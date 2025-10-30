Incredible fan loyalty! Sheffield Wednesday paid players' wages thanks to supporters' money

A vivid example that football is so much more than just a game.

The club's supporters refused to abandon their team in its darkest hour.

Details: Today it was announced that Sheffield Wednesday has confirmed the payment of wages to players and staff, despite several delays over the past seven months under the leadership of Dejphon Chansiri.

A week ago, it was reported that Sheffield was placed under external administration. Now, it has emerged that fans have spent over £500,000 in local club shops within a single week, providing vital financial support to the club during this challenging period.

It was also reported that the Supporter's Trust donated £20,000 to the club as a non-repayable grant.

This story is a shining example of loyal fans standing by their beloved team no matter the difficulties.

Sheffield Wednesday is one of the oldest active football clubs in the world, boasting a history of more than 150 years. The team currently sits at the bottom of the Championship table with a points deficit of -6 due to sanctions.

The Owls can confirm that all staff and players at Sheffield Wednesday have been paid on time - in fact, payments were made one day early.



This marks a major step forward in stabilising the club’s operations and rebuilding trust both internally and with our supporters. — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 30, 2025

