At the 2024 Olympic Games currently underway in Paris, another shooting event has concluded.

Liu Yukun of China claimed the gold medal with a score of 463.6 points in the 50-meter three-position rifle competition. This victory marks China's sixth shooting medal at these Olympics, comprising four golds and two silvers.

Liu Yukun clinches #gold for People’s Republic of China in shooting men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. That is their fourth shooting gold at Paris 2024.@OlympicsCN | @issf_official | #ShootingSport | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/GjduA9YMya — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

No other country has won more shooting medals than China. South Korea ranks second with four medals.

Additionally, at the 2024 Olympics, Chinese swimmer Pan Zhangle set a new world record in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 46.40 seconds.

French swimmer Léon Marchand has also excelled, securing three gold medals at the 2024 Olympics, each time setting new Olympic records.