A Chinese swimmer has set a world record in the 100-meter freestyle event

On Wednesday, 31 July, a new world record was set in the 100-metre freestyle at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Chinese athlete Pan Zhanle covered the distance in 46.40 seconds, which is a new world record. As a result, the Chinese representative won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

In addition, Kyle Chalmers from Australia took second place, covering the distance in 47.48 seconds. Romanian David Popovic was third, finishing in 47.49 seconds.

In addition, French swimmer Leon Marchand won two gold medals on Wednesday, 31 July, and set two Olympic records. This brings his total to three gold medals at the 2024 Olympics and three records.