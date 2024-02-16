Incredible biceps. Özil surprised with his form after the end of his career

The legendary former midfielder, Mesut Özil, took to his Instagram page to share a video showcasing his workout in the gym.

In the footage, it becomes evident that the 35-year-old Turk with a German passport is in phenomenal shape. Mesut exhibits biceps of a caliber unseen even during his illustrious playing career.

Online, users have begun drawing parallels between Özil and Fernando Torres, who similarly, post-retirement, engaged in regular gym sessions, transforming into a figure reminiscent of a bodybuilder.

Mesut Özil officially concluded his career in March 2023, with Istanbul Basaksehir as his final club. Throughout his journey, Özil graced the ranks of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Werder Bremen, Schalke, and Fenerbahçe. Representing the German national team, he left an indelible mark with 23 goals and 40 assists in 92 matches, clinching the World Cup championship in 2014.