In search of a coach: Wolverhampton consider Gary O'Neil and Michael Carrick as candidates

The Wolves are facing a very tough situation.

Several candidates are in the running to take charge of Wolves and turn around their disastrous start to the season.

Details: According to The Athletic, English side Wolverhampton, who yesterday parted ways with Vítor Pereira as head coach, are seriously considering Gary O'Neil, former Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, and current Boro manager Rob Edwards as potential appointments to rescue the team from the bottom of the league table.

The source claims that Rob Edwards is currently the preferred choice, but Wolverhampton would have to pay compensation to Middlesbrough if they decide to lure the specialist away.

At the moment, Wolverhampton sit at the bottom of the Premier League, having collected just 2 points and yet to register a single win in the new English top-flight campaign.

Edwards was appointed Middlesbrough’s head coach in July this year and has since overseen 14 matches, recording 7 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats.

Previously, Edwards worked within the Wolves’ setup, managing the U-23 squad. His coaching career also includes stints at Forest Green, Luton, and Watford.

