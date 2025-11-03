ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news In search of a coach: Wolverhampton consider Gary O'Neil and Michael Carrick as candidates

In search of a coach: Wolverhampton consider Gary O'Neil and Michael Carrick as candidates

The Wolves are facing a very tough situation.
Football news Today, 09:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rob Edwards, Manager of Middlesbrough, celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Several candidates are in the running to take charge of Wolves and turn around their disastrous start to the season.

Details: According to The Athletic, English side Wolverhampton, who yesterday parted ways with Vítor Pereira as head coach, are seriously considering Gary O'Neil, former Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, and current Boro manager Rob Edwards as potential appointments to rescue the team from the bottom of the league table.

The source claims that Rob Edwards is currently the preferred choice, but Wolverhampton would have to pay compensation to Middlesbrough if they decide to lure the specialist away.

At the moment, Wolverhampton sit at the bottom of the Premier League, having collected just 2 points and yet to register a single win in the new English top-flight campaign.

Edwards was appointed Middlesbrough’s head coach in July this year and has since overseen 14 matches, recording 7 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats.

Previously, Edwards worked within the Wolves’ setup, managing the U-23 squad. His coaching career also includes stints at Forest Green, Luton, and Watford.

Reminder: Patience has run out! Wolverhampton sack Vítor Pereira

Related teams and leagues
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Schedule Middlesbrough News Middlesbrough Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Vitor Pereira dismissed from his position as Wolverhampton head coach Football news Yesterday, 07:38 Official: Vitor Pereira dismissed as Wolverhampton head coach
Patience has run out! Wolverhampton sack Vítor Pereira Football news Yesterday, 06:46 Patience has run out! Wolverhampton sack Vítor Pereira
Wolverhampton set to sack Vitor Pereira and appoint Erik ten Hag Football news 30 oct 2025, 16:34 Wolverhampton set to sack Vitor Pereira and appoint Erik ten Hag
Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match Football news 29 oct 2025, 07:03 "Garnacho arrived from Manchester United not in top form." - Enzo Maresca shares his impressions of Alejandro Garnacho's performance
Liam Delap of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the pre-season friendly match Football news 28 oct 2025, 08:37 "Delap is ready to play tomorrow. But..." - Enzo Maresca comments on Liam Delap's return
Jose Sa of Portugal warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match Football news 27 oct 2025, 12:45 It almost turned into a brawl! Wolverhampton goalkeeper gets into heated argument with angry fan right on the street
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores