In Newcastle, eight players may be unavailable for the UEFA Champions League match

For the first time in 20 years, Newcastle United will host a UEFA Champions League match, facing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the match will be without eight players, as reported by Shieldsgazette.

Eddie Howe's team has players who have suffered injuries and suspensions ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against PSG and the Premier League game against West Ham. On Wednesday, October 4th, the Champions League anthem will echo at St. James' Park for the first time in two decades.

Nevertheless, eight players may miss the match against PSG: Joelinton, defenders Sven Botman, Javier Manquillo, and Emil Krafth, midfielders Joe Willock, Matthew Ritchie, and Harvey Barnes, and goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

It's worth noting that on Saturday, September 30th, Newcastle comfortably defeated Burnley in the Premier League, with goals from Miguel Almirón and Alexander Isak. Currently, the "Magpies" sit in eighth place in the league table with 12 points.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Eddie Howe's team will play their second match in the Champions League against PSG. In the first match, Newcastle played to a 0-0 draw against Milan away.