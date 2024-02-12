In Germany, a young Ukrainian basketball player was tragically slain

In Düsseldorf, Germany, the 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball prodigy Volodymyr Yermakov was tragically murdered, as reported by the Ukrainian Basketball Federation.

Volodymyr Yermakov and his companion, Artem Kozachenko, were members of the local youth team ART Giants U-19. The evening before a match, on Saturday, February 10th, unknown assailants attacked the Ukrainian basketball players, inflicting stab wounds. The assault resulted in severe injuries to the boys.

It is reported that doctors were unable to save Volodymyr Yermakov. His friend Artem Kozachenko remains in critical condition, fighting for his life under intensive medical care.

Yesterday, February 11th, the world lost Kelvin Kiptum, a 24-year-old marathon world record holder. A fatal car accident occurred in Western Kenya late in the evening. The vehicle, driven by Kiptum, veered off the road and collided with a tree at high speed.

In addition to Kiptum, his coach Gervais Hakizimana perished in the car crash. A female passenger in the vehicle sustained numerous injuries and was hospitalized.