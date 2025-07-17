In a Ronaldinho jersey. Vinicius Junior shares new personal vacation photo

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is taking some well-deserved time off following the recently concluded season. The footballer posted a personal photo on his Instagram page.

Vini shared a snapshot where he's wearing a Brazil national team jersey with Ronaldinho's name and the iconic number 10 on the back, sitting atop a quad bike. The moment was captured on a beach by the ocean.

Most likely, the player is currently back home in Brazil, as he previously posted photos tagged in Rio de Janeiro.

It's worth noting that Vinicius could very well leave Real Madrid this summer. Both sides have struggled to reach an agreement on a contract extension, and the Brazilian's form last season raised quite a few questions.

Additionally, several Saudi clubs are reportedly keen on signing the winger, ready to offer him a massive salary. Ultimately, it all comes down to Vinicius—whether he's prepared to leave Europe at just 25 years old.