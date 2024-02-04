RU RU NG NG
Main News MMA News Imavov defeated Dolidze and challenged Strickland. UFC Fight Night 235 Results

Imavov defeated Dolidze and challenged Strickland. UFC Fight Night 235 Results

MMA News 04 feb 2024, 02:01
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Photo from mmafighting.com/Author unknown

Tonight at the "Apex Arena" in Las Vegas, USA, the UFC Fight Night 235 tournament took place.

The main event featured a bout between athletes from the top echelon of the middleweight division, Roman Dolidze (12-2) from Georgia and the Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov (12-4), who are ranked eighth and eleventh, respectively.

The match went the full five rounds and concluded with Imavov securing victory by a majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46).

Nassourdine Imavov in mixed martial arts notched his thirteenth victory. He has four losses to his name as well. His last appearance in the octagon was in June of the previous year at UFC 289, where the bout against Chris Curtis was ruled a No Contest due to a clash of heads.

Dolidze boasts twelve wins and three losses in MMA. His most recent bout took place in March 2023, ending in a unanimous decision loss to the Italian Marvin Vettori.

Following his victory, Imavov expressed his desire to face the former UFC middleweight champion, the American Sean Strickland.

"The camp was amazing; big thanks to my team. I want to express my gratitude to all my coaches.I want to fight Sean Strickland."

Recall that Imavov had previously faced Sean Strickland in January 2023, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to the American fighter.

Dailysports has compiled all the results of UFC Fight Night 235 according to the tournament's card:

Preliminary Card

  • Molly McCann defeated Diana Belbita by an armbar (Round 1, 4:59)
  • Charles Johnson defeated Azat Masum by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Temba Gorimbo defeated Pete Rodriguez by technical knockout (Round 1, 0:32)
  • Chun Yong Lee defeated Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Luana Carolina defeated Yulia Stolyarenko by technical knockout (Round 3, 4:52)
  • Markell Mederos defeated Landon Kinyones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jamal Pogues defeated Thomas Petersen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Main Card

  • Charlie Radtke defeated Gilbert Urbina by technical knockout (Round 1, 4:47)
  • The bout between Aliasqhab Khizriev and Mahmud Muradov was stopped at the 11th second of the first round and ruled a No Contest due to an unintentional eye poke.
  • Natalia Silva defeated Vivian Araujo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Randy Brown defeated Muslim Salikhov by technical knockout (Round 1, 3:17)
  • Renato Moicano defeated Drew Dober by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Nassourdine Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze by a majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46)
