Ignacio Ambriz Could Return to Liga MX with Puebla

According to AS México, Ignacio Ambriz could make a highly anticipated comeback in Liga MX, potentially taking over at Club Puebla, which is seeking a new head coach following Pablo Guede’s recent resignation. The Apertura 2025 tournament has only completed five rounds, but several teams have had a rocky start, prompting early coaching changes and a need for leadership to stabilize performances.

Ambriz, who has not managed since leaving Toluca, boasts an impressive record. He led Club León to the Apertura 2020 title, breaking points records, and secured the CONCACAF Champions Cup with América, demonstrating his ability to guide teams to success and shape competitive squads. Known for combining tactical discipline with offensive creativity, he could provide Puebla with the stability and strategic insight the club currently needs.

The coming days will be decisive in confirming his appointment, although other names, including Hernán Cristante, remain in consideration. Ambriz’s potential return represents a welcome development for Liga MX, as he brings experience, proven success, and the possibility of revitalizing a team eager to improve results. Fans and management alike will be watching closely to see if this appointment can help Puebla navigate the challenges of the current season and secure a more competitive position.