RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news Iga Swiatek has triumphed in 65 matches for the second consecutive season

Iga Swiatek has triumphed in 65 matches for the second consecutive season

Tennis news Yesterday, 12:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Iga Swiatek has triumphed in 65 matches for the second consecutive season Iga Swiatek has triumphed in 65 matches for the second consecutive season

Polish tennis sensation and the world's second-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, emerged victorious over American “prodigy” Cori Gauff at the WTA Finals.

This remarkable triumph marked her 65th win in the year 2023. Swiatek has now achieved 65 or more victories in a single season for the second consecutive year. Only Jelena Jankovic (2007-2008) and Martina Hingis (1999-2000) have accomplished such a feat in the past three decades.

In the upcoming round, Swiatek will face off against Jabeur, while Vondrousova will meet Gauff. Even with two defeats, there remains a glimmer of hope for Marketa to advance to the playoffs. For this to occur, Iga must secure a two-set victory over Jabeur, and Vondrousova herself must claim two sets against Gauff. The determinant will be the percentage of games won by these three players: Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova.

As of now, none of the players have guaranteed a spot in the semifinals of the Chetumal group. However, Swiatek only needs to win a single set in her match against Jabeur to secure her spot.

Furthermore, in 2023, Iga Swiatek was named "Sportsperson of the Year" in Poland, "L'Équipe" dubbed her the "Champion of Champions," and she was featured in TIME magazine's annual list of the "100 Most Influential People in the World."

Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023