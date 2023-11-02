Iga Swiatek has triumphed in 65 matches for the second consecutive season

Polish tennis sensation and the world's second-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, emerged victorious over American “prodigy” Cori Gauff at the WTA Finals .

This remarkable triumph marked her 65th win in the year 2023. Swiatek has now achieved 65 or more victories in a single season for the second consecutive year. Only Jelena Jankovic (2007-2008) and Martina Hingis (1999-2000) have accomplished such a feat in the past three decades.

In the upcoming round, Swiatek will face off against Jabeur, while Vondrousova will meet Gauff. Even with two defeats, there remains a glimmer of hope for Marketa to advance to the playoffs. For this to occur, Iga must secure a two-set victory over Jabeur, and Vondrousova herself must claim two sets against Gauff. The determinant will be the percentage of games won by these three players: Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova.

As of now, none of the players have guaranteed a spot in the semifinals of the Chetumal group. However, Swiatek only needs to win a single set in her match against Jabeur to secure her spot.

Furthermore, in 2023, Iga Swiatek was named "Sportsperson of the Year" in Poland, "L'Équipe" dubbed her the "Champion of Champions," and she was featured in TIME magazine's annual list of the "100 Most Influential People in the World."