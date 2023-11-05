Iga Swiatek convincingly defeated Aryna Sabalenka and advanced to the final of the WTA Finals 2023

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) has advanced to the final of the WTA Finals 2023.

In the WTA Finals semifinal, Swiatek convincingly defeated Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 1) in straight sets in 1 hour and 35 minutes.

WTA Finals 2023. Hard Court. Semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka – Iga Swiatek (Poland) – 3:6, 2:6

During the match, Iga did not lose her serve even once.

The match began on the night of November 5, but was interrupted due to rain after the first three games.

This was the 9th meeting between the two players. Iga won their 6th head-to-head encounter, including the 2nd in 2023.

In the final of the WTA Finals 2023, Swiatek will face Jessica Pegula on the night of November 7. Jessica defeated Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

For Swiatek, this will be her first final at the WTA Finals in her career. Iga remains undefeated in this tournament, with three victories in the group stage in Chetumal.

It's worth noting that Swiatek's winning streak now stands at 10 matches. Before the start of the WTA Finals, she won a title at an event in Beijing.

If Iga wins the WTA Finals 2023 title, she will overtake Sabalenka to become the World No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Video Highlights of the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek Match