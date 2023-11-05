VIDEO. Jessica Pegula became the first finalist of the WTA Finals in Cancun

RU RU NG NG
Tennis news 05 nov 2023
The first semifinal match of the WTA Finals in Cancun took place tonight. Two representatives from the United States, Jessica Pegula and Cori Gauff, faced off on the court.

The match between these two tennis players lasted only one hour and five minutes. Jessica Pegula, the world's fifth-ranked player, secured a decisive victory in the match, winning both sets against her opponent, the third-ranked player in the world (6:2, 6:1).

This was the fifth head-to-head meeting between these American players, and Pegula claimed her fourth victory.

In the final of the WTA Finals 2023, Jessica will compete against the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. It will be the first final for the American in such a prestigious competition.

Pegula has an impressive winning streak at the WTA Finals, marking her fourth consecutive victory. In the "Bakalar" group, Jessica won all three matches.

It's worth noting that before the WTA Finals, Pegula had claimed a trophy in Seoul. She currently boasts a winning streak of nine matches.

Additionally, the second semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek was postponed due to rain.

