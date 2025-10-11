"If I were FIFA president, this system wouldn't exist" – Platini slams VAR system

Football is losing its humanity

Legendary French footballer and former UEFA president Michel Platini has delivered a scathing critique of the use of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in football.

Details: In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Platini stated that technology does not solve the real problems facing modern football and interferes with preserving the "human" aspect of the game.

"If I were FIFA president today, this system wouldn't exist. VAR doesn't solve the problems because the issues lie elsewhere. Football must remain human. The only thing VAR could be used for is determining offside. Everything else is subject to interpretation, and referees should make decisions based on the rules, not on monitors," Platini said.

The VAR system was officially introduced to football in 2018 after extensive testing at international tournaments.

Recall: FIFA introduced the "green card" at the 2025 Youth World Cup.