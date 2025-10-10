Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 11, in the sixth round of World Cup qualification, Latvia will host Andorra. Dive into team details and our match forecast in this article.

Match preview

Latvia is not only one of the underdogs in Group K but also one of the perennial outsiders in European football: over their last ten matches, Latvia has managed just one win, with six defeats and three draws. Their World Cup qualifying campaign is also underwhelming: after five games, they sit fourth in the group with four points.

In the five qualifiers, Latvia has suffered three losses—against England (0-3), Serbia (0-1), and Albania (0-1). However, they managed to take a point from a tough home fixture against Albania with a 1-1 draw. Paolo Nicolato's only victory at the helm came against Andorra: in a tightly contested game, Latvia finally broke through in the second half to secure a 1-0 win.

Andorra is one of the weakest national teams in Europe: in their last ten matches, they've managed just a single win—against San Marino—while suffering seven defeats and drawing twice (both 0-0, against Malta and Andorra).

In World Cup qualifying, Andorra has lost all their matches with an aggregate score of 0-10, which, for them, is not even the worst run on record. The team is showing gradual improvement in both quality and competitiveness, but it's still not enough to challenge stronger opponents.

Probable line-ups

Latvia: Zviedris, Balodis, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Savalnieks, Saveljevs, Melniks, Ciganiks, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Gutovskis

Andorra: Alvarez, Font, Oliveira, Garcia, Llovera, Cervos, Pujol, Babot, Tapia, Teixeira, Rozas

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Latvia has won three times with two draws

Andorra has lost five official matches in a row

Latvia's last four matches have all seen fewer than three goals scored

Prediction

The overall level of both teams is quite low, which affects their attacking output. I don't expect many goals in this clash. My prediction: total under 2 goals at 1.8 odds