ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025

Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Latvia vs Andorra prediction kff.kz
Latvia Latvia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 11 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International, Riga, Daugava Stadium, Riga
Andorra Andorra
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 11, in the sixth round of World Cup qualification, Latvia will host Andorra. Dive into team details and our match forecast in this article.

Also read: Norway vs Israel prediction and betting tips 11 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Latvia is not only one of the underdogs in Group K but also one of the perennial outsiders in European football: over their last ten matches, Latvia has managed just one win, with six defeats and three draws. Their World Cup qualifying campaign is also underwhelming: after five games, they sit fourth in the group with four points.

In the five qualifiers, Latvia has suffered three losses—against England (0-3), Serbia (0-1), and Albania (0-1). However, they managed to take a point from a tough home fixture against Albania with a 1-1 draw. Paolo Nicolato's only victory at the helm came against Andorra: in a tightly contested game, Latvia finally broke through in the second half to secure a 1-0 win.

Andorra is one of the weakest national teams in Europe: in their last ten matches, they've managed just a single win—against San Marino—while suffering seven defeats and drawing twice (both 0-0, against Malta and Andorra).

In World Cup qualifying, Andorra has lost all their matches with an aggregate score of 0-10, which, for them, is not even the worst run on record. The team is showing gradual improvement in both quality and competitiveness, but it's still not enough to challenge stronger opponents.

Probable line-ups

Latvia: Zviedris, Balodis, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Savalnieks, Saveljevs, Melniks, Ciganiks, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Gutovskis
Andorra: Alvarez, Font, Oliveira, Garcia, Llovera, Cervos, Pujol, Babot, Tapia, Teixeira, Rozas

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Latvia has won three times with two draws
  • Andorra has lost five official matches in a row
  • Latvia's last four matches have all seen fewer than three goals scored

Prediction

The overall level of both teams is quite low, which affects their attacking output. I don't expect many goals in this clash. My prediction: total under 2 goals at 1.8 odds

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Japan vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International Today, 06:20 Japan vs Paraguay: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Japan Odds: 1.7 Paraguay Recommended 1xBet
Togo vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Togo vs DR Congo: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Togo Odds: 2.15 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.53 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Rwanda vs Benin prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Rwanda Odds: 1.5 Benin Recommended Melbet
Bolivia vs Jordan prediction Friendly International Today, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Bolivia Odds: 1.79 Jordan Bet now 1xBet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.65 Tunisia Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Recommended Mostbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan: Can Les Bleus Secure Another Win? France Odds: 1.4 Azerbaijan Bet now Melbet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.59 Switzerland Bet now Melbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 France Odds: 1.86 Azerbaijan Recommended Mostbet
Northern Ireland vs Slovakia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Northern Ireland vs Slovakia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Northern Ireland Odds: 1.6 Slovakia Bet now 1xBet
Germany vs Luxembourg prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Germany - Luxembourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Germany Odds: 1.8 Luxembourg Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores