Ice bath. Marcus Rashford shares his recovery process after training

Aston Villa footballer Marcus Rashford continues his rehabilitation after sustaining an injury earlier during a team training session. The Englishman has given fans a glimpse into his recovery process via his Instagram page.

Rashford posted a short video showing himself taking an ice bath. According to the details displayed in the video, the water temperature was just 3 degrees Celsius, and Marcus spent 107 seconds immersed in the freezing water.

It's worth noting that many footballers use ice baths as a key part of their post-match and post-training recovery routines. Ice-cold water is believed to help reduce muscle inflammation and speed up the regeneration process. It also helps minimize muscle soreness and relieves tension.

As reported by journalists, Rashford will not play again this season due to a hamstring injury suffered during Aston Villa training.

Additionally, at the end of the current season, the Englishman is expected to return to Manchester United, having joined Aston Villa on loan in the winter of 2025.